Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Declines By 9.1%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Caterpillar Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,247. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.45. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
