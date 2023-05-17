Short Interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Rises By 7.1%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 747,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cazoo Group Stock Up 4.0 %

CZOO opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Cazoo Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZOO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 926.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 138,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 328,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

