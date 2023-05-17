Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Declines By 10.6%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. 3,770,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,086. CF Industries has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $119.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.