Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Decreases By 10.4%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 198,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

CPK stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.51. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPK. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,950 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

