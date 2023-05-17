Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declines By 7.9%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLO remained flat at $4.75 on Wednesday. 25,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,362. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,390.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,500.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $144,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $683,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,214,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

