Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declines By 8.0%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,611.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CRF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 66,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

