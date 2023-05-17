Short Interest in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Drops By 10.7%

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

