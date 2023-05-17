Short Interest in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Increases By 6.6%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 339,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.60. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in DURECT by 32.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,214,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 299,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 9.8% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,369,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 299,610 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

