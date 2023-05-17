Short Interest in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Grows By 6.3%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 381,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,698. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

