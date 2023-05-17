Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Decreases By 9.1%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. Guggenheim began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $7,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,740,058.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,287.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $7,398,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,740,058.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,006 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,467. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Endeavor Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at about $421,032,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 4,630,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,048. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.