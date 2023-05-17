Short Interest in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Declines By 10.1%

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.9 %

Entergy stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,925. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.