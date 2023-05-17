Short Interest in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Decreases By 9.9%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,639 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

