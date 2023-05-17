Short Interest in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Decreases By 9.9%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Exelixis Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelixis (EXEL)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.