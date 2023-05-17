Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Declines By 8.3%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,220,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 31,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 20,948,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,941,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $298,485 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

