Short Interest in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Declines By 10.2%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

FORG remained flat at $19.92 on Wednesday. 585,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,683. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.05.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $63.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 6,357 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $125,741.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $125,741.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $801,841.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,549,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,215 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,909 in the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,251,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

