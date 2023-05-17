Short Interest in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Decreases By 9.8%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. 506,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,361. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $64,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $4,883,343.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 894,630 shares of company stock worth $13,265,637 in the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

