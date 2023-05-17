Short Interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rises By 9.4%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Futu Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ FUTU traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. 5,907,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,938. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

