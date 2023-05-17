Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Drops By 6.2%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,488,500 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 2,653,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,244.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

GXYEF stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.44.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.