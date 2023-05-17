Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Declines By 10.0%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,112. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,474,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,114,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,969,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,960,000 after acquiring an additional 213,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

