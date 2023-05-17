Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Declines By 10.2%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GLFGF remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Global Fashion Group has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

