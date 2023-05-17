Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Declines By 10.2%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Global Fashion Group Price Performance
Shares of GLFGF remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Global Fashion Group has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.87.
Global Fashion Group Company Profile
