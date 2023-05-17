Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Drops By 10.6%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 549,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

