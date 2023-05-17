Short Interest in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Rises By 8.3%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 17,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $84,412.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,829,331 shares of company stock valued at $266,585,322 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hayward by 174.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hayward Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Hayward stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.95. Hayward has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

