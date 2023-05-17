Short Interest in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Expands By 6.5%

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,500 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 592,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International General Insurance by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in International General Insurance by 12.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGIC opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. International General Insurance has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $8.77.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

