Short Interest in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Drops By 9.1%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. 336,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,109. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

