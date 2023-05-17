Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Decreases By 8.9%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $295,752,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 902.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,638,000 after buying an additional 2,071,426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,544,000 after buying an additional 1,047,760 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $104,455,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 435.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 950,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,867,000 after buying an additional 773,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

LSI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $131.59. The company had a trading volume of 199,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average of $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

