Short Interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Drops By 5.4%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 19,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.0 %

DIS opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

