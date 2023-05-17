Shravan Goli Sells 28,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $336,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 999,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,007,201.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,306.25.

On Friday, April 28th, Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $488,400.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $315,560.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26.

Coursera Stock Up 0.7 %

COUR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 1,930,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,279. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.