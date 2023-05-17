Siacoin (SC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.67 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $186.92 million and $1.67 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,398.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00343041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00553006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00067767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00430644 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,112,642,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.