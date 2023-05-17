Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,410,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.19. 491,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,571. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

