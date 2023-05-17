SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$17.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.76. The stock has a market cap of C$143.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.64. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.95.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
