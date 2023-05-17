SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$17.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.76. The stock has a market cap of C$143.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.64. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.95.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

