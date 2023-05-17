Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.36 and last traded at C$7.44. 625,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 146,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.92.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.86.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

