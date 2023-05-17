Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion comprises about 1.8% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $19,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,975 shares of company stock worth $2,423,303. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,913. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $76.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

