SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Position Lessened by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,304 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of SM Energy worth $35,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after buying an additional 676,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

SM Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

SM opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 4.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

