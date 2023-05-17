Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,500 ($18.79) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.03) to GBX 1,410 ($17.66) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.78) to GBX 1,200 ($15.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.23).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 1.1 %

LON SN traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,299 ($16.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,149.97. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 959.20 ($12.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,323.50 ($16.58). The company has a market capitalization of £11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6,495.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.