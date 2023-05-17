SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNCGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

SNC stock opened at C$33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.26. The company has a market cap of C$5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.27 and a twelve month high of C$36.50.

SNC-Lavalin Group last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.6376008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNC shares. CIBC boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.88.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

