Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.17.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock worth $41,760,817. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $171.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.35 and its 200-day moving average is $146.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

