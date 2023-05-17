Societe Generale Downgrades Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Hold

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance
Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.
About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente
