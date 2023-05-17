Societe Generale Downgrades Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Hold

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

(Get Rating)

See Also

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.