Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of SOI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 293,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $361.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.40 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

