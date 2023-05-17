Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Update

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 461,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DTC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 1,888,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,995. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

