Sondrel (LON:SND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.40

Shares of Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.40 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.58), with a volume of 315553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.63).
Sondrel Trading Down 8.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1,020.00.
About Sondrel
Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.
