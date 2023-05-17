Sourceless Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $525.03 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $525.03 million and $2.99 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00027301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018219 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,704.42 or 1.00084293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002435 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02500456 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

