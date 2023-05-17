Sourceless (STR) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $525.11 million and $0.72 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020281 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017820 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,419.41 or 0.99941428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02500456 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

