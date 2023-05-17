SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Trading 5.6% Higher

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 25,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 24,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

SouthGobi Resources Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

