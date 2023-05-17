S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 846,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $283,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

SPGI stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.37. 209,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.