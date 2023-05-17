SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.0% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,008. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.21 and a 200 day moving average of $174.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

