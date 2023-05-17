SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Decreased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. 92,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,334. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

