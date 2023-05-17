SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after acquiring an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 440,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,172,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,043,000 after acquiring an additional 981,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

