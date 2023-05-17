SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 166,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 96,311 shares.The stock last traded at $40.17 and had previously closed at $39.86.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $744.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

