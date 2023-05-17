Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.90 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.10). 6,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 90,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.10).
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on shares of Springfield Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.84. The stock has a market cap of £104.28 million, a P/E ratio of 628.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.54.
Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.
