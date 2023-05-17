SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Gap Up to $71.92

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.92, but opened at $75.70. SPX Technologies shares last traded at $75.78, with a volume of 62,770 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,095 shares of company stock worth $4,929,340. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.