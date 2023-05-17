SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

